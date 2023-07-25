 
'Thefts, pickpocketing on the rise at Karachi airport'

By
Tariq Abul Hasan

|July 25, 2023

A screengrab showing CAAs caution banner put up at a spot at Jinnah International Airport. — Twitter/@ArifRohila
  • Visitors fall victim to thefts in lounges, waiting areas, car parking.
  • No arrest has been made as action against such incidents.
  • CAA puts up banners to caution travellers to take care of their stuff. 

Cases of thefts and pickpocketing are on the rise in the lounges, waiting areas, and car parking at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi as travellers and visitors keep losing their belongings at the travel station, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that incidents of stealing by offering sweets and other eatables have also been witnessed at the Karachi airport; however, no arrest has been made in this regard.

The matter has caught the attention of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and administration, who put up banners to caution visitors and travellers to take care of their stuff at different spots at the airport.

"Beware of the pickpockets. Take care of your belongings yourself," the banners state.

However, the CAA later said that the banners had been put up at three spots outside international arrivals, but they have now been taken down.

The banners have been removed as they drew criticism on Twitter. 

The users said that such banners provide the worst introduction to the Jinnah International Airport.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:


