 
menu menu menu

Palermo airport closed as violent weather kills two in Italy

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

A firefighter checks a building as a wildfire burns near the Sicilian village of Curcuraci near Messina, Italy, July 25, 2023. — Reuters
A firefighter checks a building as a wildfire burns near the Sicilian village of Curcuraci near Messina, Italy, July 25, 2023. — Reuters

Authorities were forced to cease operation and close down the Palermo airport in Sicily Tuesday due to storms and extreme weather conditions including heatwaves claiming at least two lives in the country, with major wildfires blazing in the nearby area, reported Reuters.

The airport operator wrote on Twitter that the airport in the capital city of Sicily will remain closed 0900 GMT, with firefighters working to extinguish a blaze in a nearby area that also affected the local transport and rail service.

Severe conditions and incidents have exacerbated the travel misery of Italy as it is at its peak of tourist season.

The island's main airport of Catania, Italy's fifth-biggest, was closed last week due to a fire in a terminal building and has reopened only for a few flights.

A heat wave has hit southern Europe, with scorching temperatures bringing increased risk of fires and deaths.

In some parts of eastern Sicily, temperatures rose to 47.6 Celsius (117.7 Fahrenheit) Monday, close to a record European high of 48.8 Celsius recorded on the island two years ago.

A view shows fallen trees following thunderstorms and torrential rain in Milan, Italy July 25, 2023. — Reuters
A view shows fallen trees following thunderstorms and torrential rain in Milan, Italy July 25, 2023. — Reuters

On Tuesday, Italy put 16 cities on red alert because of the acute heatwave. These include Palermo and Catania, where power and water supply cuts that local officials blamed in part on the heat have been frequent in recent days.

Meanwhile, an overnight storm in Milan tore off roofs and uprooted trees, blocking roads and disrupting overground transportation in Italy's financial capital.

Two women were killed Monday and Tuesday in the northern Monza and Brescia provinces after being crushed by falling trees.

On Monday, a Delta flight headed to New York which had taken off from Milan's Malpensa airport was seriously damaged by a hailstorm and forced to land in Rome.

Italy is one of the European countries most affected by climate change and suffered deadly floods in May.

More From World:

Trump defies indictment threats, hits intensive campaign trail

Trump defies indictment threats, hits intensive campaign trail

Drowned man's family speaks up on World Drowning Prevention Day

Drowned man's family speaks up on World Drowning Prevention Day
Check if you have right knowledge of heat management for seniors

Check if you have right knowledge of heat management for seniors
Greta Thunberg defies court order, continues to stage protest

Greta Thunberg defies court order, continues to stage protest

Holy Quran desecrated in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

Holy Quran desecrated in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark
16 people drown as migrant boat capsizes off Senegal coast

16 people drown as migrant boat capsizes off Senegal coast
China gym roof collapse kills 11 as rescuers dig for bodies, survivors

China gym roof collapse kills 11 as rescuers dig for bodies, survivors
High-speed boat rams into Lake of Ozarks house, injuring 6

High-speed boat rams into Lake of Ozarks house, injuring 6

15 killed after Indonesia boat sinks off Sulawesi coast

15 killed after Indonesia boat sinks off Sulawesi coast