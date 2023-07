Florida Governor Ron Desantis speaks as he is interviewed by Former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson (not pictured) during the Family Leadership Summit at the Iowa Events Center, in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 14, 2023. Reuters

The Republican Presidental candidate for 2024 and Governor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered an accident with his team in Tennessee Tuesday, according to his spokesperson, but they all were not injured.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," the spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured."

More to follow…