'Verified human': Thousands show up to get iris scans and free Worldcoins

An man signs up for WorldCoin by having his eyes scanned by an “Orb” at a shopping mall in Bengaluru on Tuesday. — Reuters

People all over the globe are voluntarily undergoing eyeball or iris scans to receive a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, showing little concern despite privacy advocates and data regulators raising serious alarms, Reuters reported.

The Worldcoin project, founded by Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, aims to establish a novel "identity and financial network."

Its digital ID is intended to enable users to prove their humanity online and distinguish themselves from bots.

The project was launched on Monday, with eye scans being conducted in various countries, including Britain, Japan, and India.

At a cryptocurrency conference in Tokyo, eager individuals lined up on Tuesday in front of a shiny silver globe adorned with signs proclaiming, "Orbs are here."

Participants queued to have their irises scanned by the device and afterwards waited to claim the 25 free Worldcoin tokens available to verified users, as per the company's claim.

Despite concerns about data collection, those using the service told Reuters that their curiosity about the project outweighed any apprehensions.

Worldcoin reports that during a trial period in the past two years, it has already issued IDs to over two million people in 120 countries.

"There's a risk with having the data of your own eyes collected by a company, but I like to follow the most up to date crypto projects," said Saeki Sasaki, 33.

"I was a bit scared, but I've done it now and can’t take it back."

Worldcoin's data collection is a "potential privacy nightmare," said the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a U.S. privacy campaigner.

Worldcoin did not respond to Reuters' questions on its privacy policies sent via email on Tuesday. The company's website says the project is "completely private" and that either biometric data is deleted or users can opt to have it stored in encrypted form.

It's free

In the lobby of a co-working space in east London on Monday, two Worldcoin representatives showed a small stream of people how to download the app and get scanned, handing out free t-shirts and stickers saying "verified human" afterwards.

Christian, a 34-year-old graphic designer, said he was taking part because he was "intrigued". He follows developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto, buying cryptocurrencies "just for fun".

"I think going forward AI will be hard to distinguish from human and I think this potentially solves that problem and that’s pretty amazing," he said, declining to give his full name for privacy reasons.

Worldcoin tokens were trading around $2.30 on the world's largest exchange, Binance, on Tuesday. For many users, the promise of financial gains from the crypto coins was enough to make them hand over personal data.

Ali, a 22-year-old chemical engineering student who has invested some of his student loan in crypto, said he calculated that the 25 free tokens could be sold for $70 to $80 at current prices.

"I told my brother about it this morning. I told him 'it's free money, you want to come with me to get it?'"

Both Christian and Ali said they had not read Worldcoin's privacy policy, which says that data may be passed to subcontractors and could be accessed by governments and authorities - though it also says it takes steps to mitigate risks and uses encryption to stop unauthorised access.

"It's quite concerning but I think a lot of companies have our data at this point," Ali said.

UK privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch said there was a risk biometric data could be hacked or exploited.

"Digital ID systems increase state and corporate control over individuals' lives and rarely live up to the extraordinary benefits technocrats tend to attribute to them," senior advocacy officer Madeleine Stone said.

The project also drew attention from regulators, with Britain's data regulator telling Reuters it was making enquiries about the UK launch of Worldcoin.

In a mall in Bengaluru, India, Orb operators approached passers-by on Tuesday and showed them how to sign up. Most interviewed by Reuters said they were not worried about privacy.

One new user, 18-year-old commerce student Sujith, said he did not read Worldcoin's fine print and did not really have privacy concerns. He said he invests the little pocket money he gets from his family in crypto.

"While I was passing they asked me would you like some free coins? So (I thought) why not?" he said.