PM Modi likely to face no-trust motion in parliament

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, January 31, 2023. — Reuters

PM Modi has refused to make a statement on Manipur: opposition.

Government is ready to discuss the Manipur incident: Amit Shah.

Opposition lacks required number in Lok Sabha to de-seat premier.

The Indian opposition's newly-formed alliance has decided to table a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country’s lower house of parliament, locally known as Lok Sabha.



According to The Hindu, the move aimed at forcing the Indian premier to make a statement on the harrowing Manipur incident wherein two women were gang-raped in a field on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, some 35km from the state capital Imphal.

“Despite our various pleas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to make a statement detailing the developments in Manipur post-May 3 and what are the measures taken by the government to contain it. This is the only parliamentary tool available to us to force the PM to comment on the situation,” a senior opposition leader was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

NDTV quoting sources reported that the planned no-trust motion can be tabled in the parliament as early as tomorrow (Wednesday).



The INDIA — the opposition alliance — does not have the required number to de-seat PM Modi but they believed that parliament can function only when the PM makes a statement followed by a debate on the Manipur incident.

In a tweet, Indian interior minister Amit Shah said he wrote to the opposition leaders of both houses “appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue”.

He said the government is ready to discuss the Manipur incident and “seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue”.

The government wanted a debate in parliament with a softer rule that does not require answers from the prime minister.

Earlier this month, as many as 26 Indian opposition parties formed an alliance titled “INDIA” to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in parliamentary elections due next year.

INDIA stands for "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance", said Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The main aim is to stand together to safeguard democracy and the constitution," Kharge told reporters at the end of a two-day meeting of 26 opposition parties in the southern city of Bengaluru.