Your sweet home: Live your best life in 2023's most liveable cities

The Plague Column located on the Graben, a street in the city centre of Vienna. AFP/File

If you're searching for the perfect place to settle down and live your best life, the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index for 2023 has got you covered.

This comprehensive index rates 173 cities worldwide based on important factors like stability, healthcare, education, culture & environment, and infrastructure.

After a year of pandemic challenges, the world's overall liveability has reached its highest level in 15 years, providing a range of top-notch cities that offer secure and comfortable living.



1. Vienna, Austria - A Haven of Excellence

Vienna has proudly clinched the title of the world's most liveable city for the second consecutive year. With stellar scores in stability, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, Vienna has crafted an environment that residents adore. From a thriving cultural scene to reliable public transportation and affordable childcare, this city ticks all the right boxes.

2. Melbourne and Sydney - Australia's Finest

After enduring pandemic struggles, both Melbourne and Sydney have reclaimed their spots in the top 10. Melbourne shines with its vibrant arts and food scene, while Sydney wows with its stunning views and iconic landmarks. These cities offer easy access to world-famous beaches and a delightful mix of diverse cultural experiences.

3. Vancouver, Canada - Where Nature and City Embrace

Vancouver stands out with perfect culture and environment scores. Surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty, residents have the luxury of easy access to forests, the sea, and the sky. This multicultural city also boasts a diverse culinary scene that residents cherish.

4. Osaka, Japan - A Safe Oasis in Asia

As the sole Asian city in the top 10, Osaka stands tall with perfect scores in stability, healthcare, and education. As cost of living continues to put a squeeze on many household incomes across the world, Osaka's affordability is also a huge plus for residents.

5. Auckland, New Zealand - Climbing to New Heights

Auckland climbed over 25 spots from last year, due in large part to its delayed reopening from the pandemic. Alongside its perfect education score, the city also had the highest culture and environment score among the top 10 cities, a data point that residents echoed in their experiences here.

Some European cities on the slide

Despite the overall rise in liveability, some European cities, including Frankfurt and Amsterdam, have slid down the rankings due to instability scores plunging. However, Western Europe still retained its poll position in terms of regional scores.

The increase in living standards this year can be attributed primarily to advancements in education and healthcare scores across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, following the post-pandemic period. On another hand, the survey also lists the least liveable cities in 2023, with Damascus consistently ranking as the least livable city in the index. Pakistan's Karachi is also among the bottom ten cities.

These cities on the Global Liveability Index present the perfect mix of stability, culture, and quality of life, making them a top choice for anyone seeking their sweet home. From the historic charm of Vienna to the natural wonders of Vancouver and the cultural delights of Osaka and Auckland, these cities offer an unparalleled living experience. So, take your pick and live your best life in one of these exceptional cities!