Sheryl Lee Ralph 'fell down' when heard son was shot

Sheryl Lee Ralph faced similar shock some time ago

Sheryl Lee Ralph has faced tragedies regarding her son that she probably wished it would not descend upon any parent.

In a chat with People, the mother-of-two remembered, “When Etienne was in college, he had a car accident and suffered a concussion. It changed his whole brain.

Then he got mugged, and they shot him three times. He woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him.”

The 66-year-old remembered that when she learned her son was shot, she “collapsed and dropped the phone.”

“I didn’t even listen to the rest. But they didn’t kill him, thank God,” the Abbott Elementary added.

“Now he runs his own production company and nonprofit, WalkGoodLA, which is centered around healing, mental health and overall well-being.”

Ralph was married to Eric Maurice but divorced in 2001. They shared two kids.