Pakistani triumphs in World Scrabble Championship's Late Bird event

Pakistan's Muhammad Inayatullah is awarded the winning prize for the Late Bird tournament at the World Scrabble Championship. — Photo by author

Pakistani scrabble player Muhammad Inayatullah emerged victorious at the main event of the World Scrabble Championship (WESPAC) that concluded on Tuesday.

The scrabble tournament took place in Las Vegas, United States, spanning from July 21 to 25.

Inayatullah's incredible performance in the championship's Late Bird tournament, a one-day event, saw him succeed in all his games against a highly-competitive field.

The Pakistani scrabble player began his day beating former world champion Joel Wapnick of Canada and remained the only unbeaten player in the tournament. Meanwhile, Ade Tomiwa of Nigeria finished second in the global competition.

The third position, however, was claimed by England's Sumbul Siddiqui — a Pakistani immigrant who migrated to the United Kingdom a few years ago.

Sumbul was the only female player to win a position at the championship this year.

Australia's David Eldar and Harshan Lambadasurya from England will play in the final of the premier category in the tournament. Pakistan's Waseem Khatri, on the other hand, has finished in the 33rd position.

Ahead of the championship, Khatri was off to flying colours in the Early Bird tournament after he claimed a win and became the only Pakistani to do so. Last year, Waseem finished second in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Hammad Hadi Khan has won in the Diamond category with three games to go.

Hadi, who previously won the Princess Cup in Thailand in 2017 and the open division of the World Scrabble Championship in England in 2018, won 21 out of 24 games to win the Diamonds category.