Kate Middleton called disappointment by senior journalist

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Former Vogue editor has criticized Kate Middleton over her approach to jewellery, calling the Princess of Wales a disappointment.

Speaking on her podcast "Creative Conversations", Suzy Menkes said Kate appears indifferent to the collection of rare and precious jewels she is privileged to wear.

She added Prince William's wife doesn't seem as passionate about jewels as her mother-in-law Queen Camilla.

According to Daily Mail, British Vogue's jewellery editor Carol Woolton was also invited onto the show to discuss the Princess of Wales' recent outfits.

"The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewellery. She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to," the critics said.

She added, "I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those gowns behind the scenes and then pulling a face as if to say, “Do I have to wear this?"

"She doesn’t give any sense of adoring jewellery and being pleased to put it on."

Suzy said, "She doesn’t seem to have Camilla’s joy at wearing jewellery."

