United States Geological Survey (USGS) said Wednesday that a 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts 83 km (51.57 miles) east of Port-Olry in Vanuatu, with no tsunami warning from the authorities.



According to reports, the earthquake was 10 km deep.



There is no tsunami warning after the earthquake, US Tsunami Warning System said.

