PMD warns of 'vigorous monsoon activity' during next 3 days

—PMD

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in Balochistan.

Urban flooding in low-lying areas of Punjab also expected.

Rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas in KP.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Thursday warned that the upper and central parts of the country were likely to experience rain/wind-thundershowers over the next three days (from July 27 to July 30).

According to the weather department, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating while a westerly wave is also present in the upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershowers (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara with occasional gaps.



It further added that rain/wind-thundershowers (with few heavy falls) is expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan from the night of July 27 to July 28.

Impacts and advises

The PMD stated in its press release that heavy rains may generate flash floods in Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on July 27 (night) and July 28.

While the same weather was expected in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, including (Lai Nullah), from July 27 to 29.

These heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad from the night of July 27 to July 29.

They may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Keeping the weather prediction in mind, the PMD advised that: