Jennifer Aniston throws a birthday bash for Sandra Bullock with baking Fun

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her friend Sandra Bullock's birthday as she turned 59. Jennifer invited her for some baking fun at her Bel Air home.

Taking to Instagram stories, Aniston posted a video of the birthday party that featured Bullock and her other close pal Sean Hayes. 

The video saw the stars in Aniston's modern-style kitchen making chocolate pumpkin brownies. Bullock was mixing ingredients while Hayes acted as her assistant. 

Jeniffer was filming the video and giving instructions to the bakers from behind the camera.

Responding to Bullock's question, "What step are we at now?" Aniston replied, "I am folding it in!"

Bullock busted into laughter when Hayes said that one of their friends who was off camera told him, "Don't pick your nose and then tell us how to cook."

According to Hindustan Times, Aniston and Bullock have co-starred in The Net and The Proposal.

Aniston also shared several photos on Instagram marking the special day of her friend.

In one photo, the actress revealed that she calls Bullock "Sand-a-La" by captioning the picture, "Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!".

One of the pictures posted by The Murder Mystery star featured herself hugging Bullock at an event. Whereas others included Bullock posing with a dog and a photo of them wearing matching masks.

Several other stars shared their love for Bullock on her 59th birthday with Octavia Spencer posting a picture of them together and captioning it, “There are some people you meet whose impact goes far beyond their work: their aura, their kindness, their joy. Sandra Bullock is one of those people. Please join me in the comments in wishing her a very happy birthday!

