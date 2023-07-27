WATCH: Trio of whales performs ‘epic’ synced breach off Provincetown

A video of three adult humpback whales beautifully syncing an extraordinary breach — leaping into the air and crashing back into the water — off Provincetown, Massachusetts, is making waves on the Internet.



The stunning video was captured by Robert Addie, who was on a boat nearby.



"Everyone was stunned," Addie told WBZ-TV.

The resident of Portsmouth, New Hampshire was celebrating a birthday with his daughters and the view of three whales appeared to be the perfect one, who said it was never encountered as he was fishing for decades.

He said he saw thousands of whales but never saw something like these three synchronising beaches.

"We were all gobsmacked," he said. "You can tell the story and nobody's really going to believe you, but catching it on video. . . oh my."

He told Fox News Digital that he had just returned from a humanitarian trip to Ukraine and was spending a long weekend with his three daughters, Sage, Cierra, and Neve, and his son-in-law, Josh, celebrating his birthday.

"It was a big weekend for me. Big welcome home and happy birthday, Dad," Addie told Fox News Digital, adding that "we did dinner in Boston, a Red Sox game and fishing."

While talking about the trip, he said: "I spent most of the morning trying to capture whales because there's always a lot of whale activity out there.”

"Every time I got my camera out, they were gone. And then I just left my camera on hoping to catch something."

But it was his lucky time. Suddenly, Addie captured a moment up the air.

"Wow! That was awesome," Addie's daughters are heard exclaiming in the video.

The fisher said that the adult whales were "really graceful."

"It was quite the moment," Addie said, adding that seeing the whales was "icing on the cake."

He went on: "Everybody's saying the same thing. They've never seen a triple like that, especially synchronised and a full breach."

He shared that he believes that the three whales represented the "joy of me having my three girls together" following his trip to Ukraine.