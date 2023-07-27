 
menu menu menu

Russia fires Kalibr missiles on Odesa, killing one, damaging port property

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Local residents stand next to the buildings damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa on July 23, 2023. — AFP
Local residents stand next to the buildings damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa on July 23, 2023. — AFP 

Days after the US announced further military aid to Kyiv to strengthen its resistance against Moscow troops, Russian struck southern Ukraine’s coast of the Black Sea killing at least one person, as Vladimir Putin remarked earlier that the counteroffensive had failed.

Odesa’s Governor Oleg Kiper said Russian forces "fired Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea in which a civilian guard born in 1979 died as a result of the hit. Equipment of one of the cargo terminals was damaged, and a small security building and two cars were destroyed.”

According to AFP, Russian missile attacks on the Odesa region spiked since Moscow earlier this month pulled out of a landmark deal which had allowed the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Thursday that Russia launched two Kalibr missiles and eight Iranian-made Shahed drones on Ukraine overnight.

"The Kalibrs attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region," the air force said on social media, adding "they could not be shot down."

"But the drones were all destroyed over the western Khmelnytsky region, the eastern Donetsk region and the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine," it said.

The majority of the drones targeted the Starokostiantyniv air base in the Khmelnytsky region, located hundreds of kilometres from the frontline, Ukraine’s air force spokesman Yuri Ignat said.

He added that the "site was also targeted the day before".

Separately in Ukraine, one person was killed following an overnight strike on the town of Kivsharivka in the eastern Kharkiv region, governor Oleg Synegubov said.

"A hit was recorded next to a five-storey residential building. The house was damaged, a wall collapsed in one of the apartments," Synegubov said, adding that a nearby nine-storey building was also damaged.

He said a 74-year-old woman died and four others were injured.

More From World:

Vladimir Putin sends 'warm letter' to Kim Jong-un amid rising tensions

Vladimir Putin sends 'warm letter' to Kim Jong-un amid rising tensions
Niger soldiers claim of 'toppling' President Bazoum's govt

Niger soldiers claim of 'toppling' President Bazoum's govt

UK prepares for intense and endless heatwaves as climate crisis deepens after 2022's record heatwave

UK prepares for intense and endless heatwaves as climate crisis deepens after 2022's record heatwave
Global catastrophe looms as scientists raise alarm over apocalypse at sea

Global catastrophe looms as scientists raise alarm over apocalypse at sea
Innocent man 'kidnapped by the state' for 17 years over rape charge

Innocent man 'kidnapped by the state' for 17 years over rape charge
NASA, DARPA partner with Lockheed Martin nuclear-powered spaceship

NASA, DARPA partner with Lockheed Martin nuclear-powered spaceship

Watch: Mitch McConnell freezes, gets escorted from crucial press conference

Watch: Mitch McConnell freezes, gets escorted from crucial press conference
Iranian chess player famous for playing hijab-less wins Spanish citizenship

Iranian chess player famous for playing hijab-less wins Spanish citizenship
Hunter Biden pleads 'not guilty' following unsuccessful plea agreement

Hunter Biden pleads 'not guilty' following unsuccessful plea agreement