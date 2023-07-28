Shinjiro Atae comes out as gay in conservative Japan

Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae made a significant revelation during a recent event in Tokyo. In front of around 2,000 devoted fans at the Line Cube Shibuya, Atae shared his personal journey, courageously coming out as gay. He addressed the crowd, saying, "I respect you and believe you deserve to hear this directly from me."

After years of struggling with self-acceptance, Atae finally found the strength to embrace his true self. "For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself. But now, after all I have been through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something. I am a gay man," he confided to the audience, expressing his desire to spare others from similar struggles.

The announcement was particularly noteworthy given Japan's conservative stance on same-sex unions. Japan remains the only G7 country that has not yet legalized same-sex marriages, making Atae's disclosure all the more impactful, according to NPR.

Shortly after the event, Atae took to Instagram to share an emotional message with his followers, reflecting on the momentous occasion. He began by acknowledging the significance of the day, stating, "To all my fans, today was a very special day for me. For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself...But now, after all I have been through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something. I am a gay man."

Recognizing the difficulty he faced in accepting his own identity, Atae continued, "I could not even say it to myself. However, I’ve come to realize it is better, both for me, and for the people I care about, including my fans, to live life authentically than to live a life never accepting who I truly am. I hope people who are struggling with the same feeling will find courage and know they are not alone."



Atae's decision to hold the event and share his truth directly with his fans was a testament to the deep connection he has with them. He expressed gratitude to his fans, family, friends, staff members, and fellow AAA members for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Shinjiro Atae's career in the entertainment industry spans over two decades, during which he was part of the Japanese pop group AAA before venturing into a successful solo career.

Remarkably, the timing of Atae's revelation coincided with the release of his new single "Into the Light." Demonstrating his commitment to the LGBTQ community, proceeds from the single will be donated to Japan's first permanent LGBTQ center, Pride House Tokyo, and ReBit, a support group dedicated to LGBTQ youth, as stated in a release shared with PEOPLE.