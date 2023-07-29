Eight dead as van falls into ravine near Babusar Top

Smoke seen rising from the van that fell into the ravine in this still taken from video. — Twitter/@pamirtimes

Van catches fire after falling into deep gorge.

Several tourists injured in horrific accident.

Chilas AC says accident caused by speeding.

MANSEHRA: As many as eight people were killed and several others were injured when a tourist van slipped into a deep gorge at the Gettidas area near Babusar Top on Friday.



The police confirmed the unfortunate incident, saying that the vehicle caught fire after falling into the ravine.

They said that the ill-fated van met the accident while navigating a sharp turn on the mountainous terrain, on its way from Gilgit to downtown via the Kaghan Valley. Women and children were also among the dead and the injured hailed from Sahiwal.

The Rescue 1122 teams, police and local volunteers rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and shifted the injured to the Regional Headquarters Hospital in Chilas.

Some of the injured — identified as Zahid, Rida, Urooj Fatima, Amina and Mohammad Zafar — all belonged to Sahiwal.



Chilas Assistant Commissioner Sadaqat Ali said that speeding caused the accident.