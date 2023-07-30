'Thank you Broady': Legend english pacer Stuart Broad calls it quits

England´s Stuart Broad studies the ball as he prepares to bowl on day two of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London on July 28, 2023.—AFP

English legend pacer Stuart Broad has revealed that he will retire from cricket after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

With an illustrious career spanning 167 Tests, the 37-year-old has taken an impressive 602 wickets, making him the second most successful paceman in Test history, just behind his teammate James Anderson.

In a heartfelt statement, Broad expressed his gratitude for the privilege of representing Nottinghamshire and England throughout his career. He disclosed that the decision to retire had been on his mind for a few weeks but wanted to make the Ashes cricket series, especially against arch-rivals Australia, his farewell stage.

Broad's final Test has been filled with memorable moments. During the series finale, England reached 389-9, leading by 377, with Broad himself showcasing his all-around capabilities by batting late in the evening. If England secures victory over the next two days, they will draw the series 2-2, denying Australia their first Ashes win in England since 2001.

Throughout his career, Broad has been a dominant force in Ashes cricket, taking a record-breaking 151 Test wickets against Australia. His performances have made him a vital player and a key contributor to England's successes against their fierce rivals.

Fondly reminiscing about his journey, Broad expressed his love for the game and how much he has enjoyed the current series. Despite reaching the pinnacle of his cricketing career, he emphasized that he is still young and eager to continue learning and gaining experience.

Broad's announcement has garnered emotional responses from his teammates and cricket legends. England captain Ben Stokes and former captain Alastair Cook commended his ability to perform on the grandest stage and deliver in crucial moments. Michael Vaughan, another former captain, praised Broad's fierce competitiveness and described him as a fantastic asset to the England side.