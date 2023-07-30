 
Francis Ford Coppola cheers 'cinema' victory with 'Barbenheimer' splash

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Though,. Francis Ford Coppola admitted he did not see 'Barbenheimer' yet

Francis Ford Coppola fretted about cinema quality after sequels-prequels dominated the big screens for quite some time. Now, the two global hits in the face of Oppenheimer and Barbie should have put a smile on the legendary director’s face.

In an interaction with fans on an Instagram story on Friday, a fan asked him about his thoughts on the two summer flicks.

“I have yet to see them, but the fact that people are filling big theaters to see them and that they are neither ‘sequels’ nor ‘prequels’… no number attached to them meaning they are true one-off’s is victory for Cinema,” he replied.

Despite proving his mettle in The Godfather trilogy, the veteran director apparently is no fan of expanding the universe.

Reacting to his fellow director Martin Scorsese’s controversial comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Martin was being kind when he said it wasn’t cinema, “He didn’t say it was despicable, which is what I say,” the 84-year-old shared in 2019.

“There used to be studio films,” he told GQ.

“Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different.”

Meanwhile, Coppola’s ambitious Megalopolis project will be rolled out in theatres next year.

