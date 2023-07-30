Chili Piper's founder shares 5 insight for you to build global startup from nothing. Representational image from Unsplash

Are you dreaming of launching an international startup from scratch? Look no further for inspiration than Alina Vandenberghe, co-founder of Chili Piper.

Since its inception in 2016, Chili Piper has become a widely recognised JavaScript tool for contact forms on websites, catering to prominent companies such as Spotify and Airbnb.

Vandenberghe's entrepreneurial journey is marked by prioritising employee needs, embracing remote work, and fostering cultural understanding.

Here are five valuable tips from Vandenberghe on how you can build your own international startup from the ground up.



Start Lean and Prove Viability:

When starting, keep expenses to a minimum and focus on validating your business concept. Vandenberghe and her husband initially funded Chili Piper by selling personal assets like their house and car.

Demonstrating your product's viability before seeking external funding shows investors that your startup has potential for growth and sustainability.

Embrace Remote Work and Global Talent:

Unlock the power of remote work by assembling a diverse team from across the world. Chili Piper boasts a global workforce of over 220 employees from 40 countries, capitalising on diverse perspectives and skills.

Embrace remote work culture, allowing employees to work from desirable locations while ensuring a harmonious team collaboration.

Utilise Time Zones Strategically:

Having a distributed team across various time zones can be advantageous. It enables your startup to provide continuous customer support and work progress throughout the day.

Encourage flexible work hours, ensuring some overlap for collaboration and communication.

Prioritise Cultural Understanding:

As your startup expands internationally, invest time in understanding cultural differences. Vandenberghe recommends traveling to every country where you plan to hire, to grasp the unique work habits, communication styles, and business practices.

Embracing cultural nuances fosters a cohesive and productive work environment.

Align Your Startup with a Purposeful Mission:

Establish a compelling and ambitious mission for your startup. Vandenberghe emphasises the importance of a mission that extends beyond just making profits, aligning it with a positive impact in the world.

A strong purpose will fuel your motivation and attract like-minded individuals who share your passion.

So, with the guidance of Alina Vandenberghe, you can chart a successful path in building an international startup from scratch. Embrace remote work, prioritise employee needs, and seek diversity in talent. Start lean and validate your business concept before seeking external funding. Cultivate cultural understanding and align your startup with a meaningful mission. By following these tips, you can pave the way for your startup's global success, just like Chili Piper's remarkable journey from a small startup to a renowned global player.

