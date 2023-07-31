7 people killed in multiple plane crashes across US

At least seven people have been killed and several wounded in multiple plane crashes over the weekend in the US with the latest being reported from Southern California Sunday that resulted in the deaths of three including a pilot at Cable Airport in Upland.



Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the single-engine Beechcraft P35 crashed at around 6:30am.

"Three occupants of aircraft located deceased. Units committed to overhaul. Investigators [are] en route," said San Bernardino County Fire Department in a tweet.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into this crash which occurred just 36 miles east of Los Angeles.

Fire crews were on the scene after a fire broke out as a result of a light aircraft crashing into a hangar at Cable Airport.

"The impacted hangar is used to support Ontario Police Department's Aviation Unit," officials said.

According to CBS News, another incident in New Hampshire Sunday took place when a piper plane crashed on the beach from which the pilot safely recovered.



Near Oshkosh, Wisconsin, another plane incident occurred Saturday in which two people were killed and two others were wounded while a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided in mid-air.

A spokesperson for the Experimental Aircraft Association told CBS News that the mid-air collision occurred a little before 12:30pm in the area of the Wittman Regional Airport.

"The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department told the EAA that two people were killed and two injured in that collision," the spokesperson said.

"The NTSB informed the EAA that the aircraft belonged to individuals attending the EAA's annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh, but who were not involved in the air show," the spokesperson added.

The planes were identified by the authorities as a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter.

"Separately, at about 9am Saturday, a small North American T-6 plane with two onboard crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh after departing Wittman Regional Airport," the FAA said.

"Both people aboard died," according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities have also launched investigations into the incidents and it is yet to be ascertained what caused the planes to crash.