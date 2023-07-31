South Korea deplores North's pompous military power show, urges 'path for peace'

North Korean military parade held in Pyongyang featuring a nuclear-capable ICBM on July 28, 2023. — KCNA

South Korea Monday expressed deep concerns over the power show by North Korean leader Kim Jogn-un to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War showing off high-tech military equipment and long-range nuclear-capable ballistic missiles amid tensions in the region.

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, South Korea called on North Korea to select the right path for peace and cease the actions which are contributing to the escalation of regional tensions.

During the North Korean flamboyance, Kim Jong-un showed off the country’s intercontinental missiles, tactical weapons, and modern assault drones while standing shoulder to shoulder with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong.

The parade was anticipated as the country celebrated the end of the Korean War, remembering it as a Victory Day for its forces on its 70th anniversary.

In a press briefing country’s spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam, said: "We express strong regret over how North Korea is adhering to nuclear development and an attitude of confrontation rather than seeking denuclearization and peace despite this year marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice."

Kim Jong Un (center) oversees the military parade alongside Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (left) and Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong held in Pyongyang to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, featuring nuclear-capable weapons on July 28, 2023. — KCNA

Citing the nuclear threats that North Korea issues against its neighbour, Koo called on Pyongyang to suspend its nuclear development and come forth to choose the right path, according to Yonhap.

Since the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was the first senior defence official from the country to visit North Korea. The Chinese delegation was the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, China and Russia distanced themselves from the nuclear-capable weapons — prohibited by the UN Security Council — that were being showcased at the military parade indicating a stark contrast between their current policy towards North Korea.

The parade included North Korea's latest Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), KCNA reported.

Their range is said to be thousands of kilometers, capable to strike anywhere in the United States. The event also featured a flyover by new attack and spy drones.

Kim hosted a reception and lunch with Shoigu and vowed solidarity with Russia's people and military. Shoigu praised the North Korean military as the strongest in the world, and the two discussed strategic security and defence cooperation, according to KCNA.