 
menu menu menu

Solved: Mystery object on Australian beach part of Indian rocket, experts confirm

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

The Australian Space Agency says the object was ‘most likely’ debris from an ‘expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle’. —Twitter/ @AusSpaceAgency
The Australian Space Agency says the object was ‘most likely’ debris from an ‘expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle’. —Twitter/ @AusSpaceAgency

Australian officials announced Monday that a mysterious object found on an Australian beach has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket, AFP reported. 

The unusual barnacle-covered cylinder was initially sighted in mid-July near Jurien Bay, a secluded coastal area situated approximately two hours' drive north of Perth in Western Australia.

Speculations arose among amateur investigators online, suggesting that the object could have a military connection or be somehow related to the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370. 

However, the Australian Space Agency has determined that the object is "most likely" debris originating from an "expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle."

The medium-lift launch vehicle is operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the agency added.

The object, which measures some two metres (six feet) high and has cables dangling from the top, is being kept in storage.

Meanwhile, officials from both countries are working together to "provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties", the Australian Space Agency said.

It is not the first time Australia has found itself a landing ground for space junk — last August, a sheep farmer in New South Wales found a charred chunk from one of Elon Musk's SpaceX missions jutting out of his paddock.

More From Sci-Tech:

Musk draws San Francisco's ire over giant X logo

Musk draws San Francisco's ire over giant X logo
Instagram head confirms Threads to get DM feature soon

Instagram head confirms Threads to get DM feature soon
'Better in every way': Elon Musk announces more changes to Twitter

'Better in every way': Elon Musk announces more changes to Twitter
This what's taking up your iPhone's storage

This what's taking up your iPhone's storage
WhatsApp introduces new 'shortcut' feature to add participants to groups

WhatsApp introduces new 'shortcut' feature to add participants to groups
Elon Musk says X monthly users hit 'new high' as Threads struggles with retention

Elon Musk says X monthly users hit 'new high' as Threads struggles with retention
You will never share your kids photos online after watching this ad

You will never share your kids photos online after watching this ad
'Virgin birth': Scientists engineer fruit flies to reproduce without males

'Virgin birth': Scientists engineer fruit flies to reproduce without males
WhatsApp announces 'video message feature' for more users

WhatsApp announces 'video message feature' for more users