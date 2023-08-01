Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates his 76th birthday at ex Maria Shriver's home

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a superhero entry to his ex-wife Maria Shriver's home to celebrate his 76th birthday on Sunday

The longtime Hollywood leading man and former California governor was every inch the action man as he arrived at his former spouse's home in his bespoke green Hummer powered by vegetable oil.



It's not confirmed that Shriver was at home at the time when The Terminator star made a grant entry at her home.

However, the True Lies actor was greeted by his daughter Katherine, 33, who flashed a warm smile ahead of her dad's birthday celebrations.

The oldest of his five kids, Katherine, took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to her father on his special day by posting a throwback snap of the pair sharing a loving hug.



'Happy birthday daddy @schwarzenegger we love you!' she gushed in the caption of the photo that looks to have been taken when Katharine was in her late teenage years.

Along with Katherine, who's 33, the Terminator star is also a proud father to daughter Christina, 32, and sons Patrick, 29 and Christopher, 25, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

He is also father to son Joseph Baena, 26, who he fathered during an affair with housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Schwarzenegger's ex Shriver was seen in June Last time while making her way through a very busy LAX with a stoic expression on her face while accompanied by her youngest daughter, Christina, 31.

It’s the first public appearance the mom of four, 67, has made since the actor disclosed personal details of his affair with their former housekeeper Mildred Baena, with whom he shares son Joseph.



In the Netflix doc “Arnold,” which was released on June 7, he shared how he broke the news of the affair to his and Shriver’s four children.

