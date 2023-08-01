Liverpool's midfield overhaul continues as Fabinho joins Al-Ittihad.—@FabrizioRomano

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder, Fabinho, has completed a transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, signing a three-year contract with the club.

The 29-year-old's move to Al-Ittihad was finalised after the club made a bid of £40 million, leading to his exclusion from Liverpool's recent training camps in Germany and Singapore.

Fabinho, who represented Liverpool for five years, expressed his gratitude to the club and its fans, stating that he leaves his "home" with a heart full of joy.

Fabinho's departure marks the latest high-profile signing by Al-Ittihad in their summer recruitment drive for the Saudi Pro League. The club has secured the services of notable players like Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Jota, strengthening their squad under the management of former Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

During his tenure at Liverpool, Fabinho played a crucial role in the team's success, contributing to their triumphs in various competitions, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool expressed their gratitude for Fabinho's contributions to the club's accomplishments over the past five years.

The departure of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who moved to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, has marked a significant overhaul of Liverpool's midfield this summer. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita have also departed after their contracts expired. With the changes in their midfield, Liverpool has appointed Virgil van Dijk as the new captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the vice-captain.

As Fabinho embarks on a new chapter of his career with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, Liverpool faces a period of transition as they continue to reshape their squad and leadership. The moves reflect the competitive nature of football's transfer market and the allure of the Saudi Pro League in attracting renowned players from around the world.