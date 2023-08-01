 
menu menu menu

WATCH: Hamza Khan receives warm welcome after World Junior Squash Championship win

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

|August 01, 2023

Hamza was received by Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad. — Twitter/@paksquash
Hamza was received by Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad. — Twitter/@paksquash

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khan, the Pakistani squash prodigy, Tuesday was warmly received at the Islamabad Airport after a historic win in the World Junior Squash Championship held in Melbourne, Australia last month.

Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Squash Federation, welcomed the young squash hero upon his homecoming after achieving the remarkable feat.

In the final match of the grand tournament, the teenage athlete beat Egypt's Mohamed Zakaria with a scoreline of 10-12, 14-12, 11-3, and 11-6.

Despite losing the first game, Hamza made a remarkable comeback, winning three consecutive games. His achievement is significant as he became the first Pakistani player to claim the title since Jansher Khan, who achieved the feat 37 years ago.

Meanwhile, World Squash Federation (WSF) confirmed on July 28 that they received concern over Hamza’s age from Egyptian Squash Federation (ESF).

In a released statement, WSF said that ESF submitted a request to verify the age of 17-year-old Hamza.

"Prior to all WSF-sanctioned junior events, players must submit their passport and Squash Personal Identification Number (SPIN) to prove identity, nationality and age,

"As the recognised International Federation of the sport, the WSF has a responsibility to fully investigate the request from the Egyptian Squash Federation. There will be no further comment until the investigation is complete," the statement read.

Meanwhile, an official of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has said that the PSF is a professional organisation and it conducts all required tests before sending a player to any age-group event.

“Like any other event, Hamza Khan’s age was medically tested before he was nominated for World Junior Squash Championship,” said Zafaryab Iqbal, secretary of PSF.

“We have all documentary evidences of his age which prove him eligible to play in world junior championship,” he added.

Zafaryab further said that WSF has not formally contacted PSF on the matter and whenever a formal contact will be made, they will reply to it accordingly.

Hamza’s father Niaz Khan confirmed to Geo News that Hamza’s date of birth is November 2, 2005, and according to that, he is not even 18 years old at this stage.

More From Sports:

Manchester United and Adidas agree record-breaking £900m extension deal

Manchester United and Adidas agree record-breaking £900m extension deal
Australia roar into last-16 with stunning victory over Canada

Australia roar into last-16 with stunning victory over Canada
Stuart Broad bids farewell to cricket with 'pure joy and happiness'

Stuart Broad bids farewell to cricket with 'pure joy and happiness'
LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey arrested for charges of gun possession

LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey arrested for charges of gun possession
England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square
Pakistan to play 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka next month

Pakistan to play 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka next month
Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan hockey team likely to participate without coach

Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan hockey team likely to participate without coach
Pakistan street child football team register second consecutive win in Norway Cup

Pakistan street child football team register second consecutive win in Norway Cup
Sarfaraz opens up about relation with Rizwan amid fans' tug of war

Sarfaraz opens up about relation with Rizwan amid fans' tug of war