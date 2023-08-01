Evacuations, flight cancellations ensue as Typhoon Khanun threatens Okinawa

People wade through a flooded street in Manila on July 29, 2023. — AFP

As powerful typhoon Khanun approached Japan's southern Okinawa island chain, the authorities took decisive actions to ensure safety by cancelling flights and evacuating tens of thousands of people on Tuesday.

The storm's menacing winds, exceeding 200 kph (more than 145 mph), were slowly moving northwest.

In response to the impending danger, Okinawa's capital Naha had to close its airport, leading to the cancellation of around 900 flights. Evacuation advisories affected at least 20,000 people in the city.

As the evening progressed, wind and rain intensified, with the situation expected to worsen by Wednesday.

The typhoon's trajectory remained uncertain, with some experts suggesting it could impact eastern China, while others indicated a potential eastern turn, affecting Japan's main islands.

The timing was particularly unfavourable, as the storm coincided with the peak summer tourist season, which saw a surge in visitors returning to pre-pandemic levels. Normally, Okinawa experiences typhoons later in the year.

Footage from Naha depicted deserted streets battered by heavy rain.

The area was bracing for an estimated 180 mm (7.1 inches) of rain by noon on Wednesday when the storm would likely be closest to the region.

Being the host to a significant portion of U.S. forces in Japan, Kadena Air Base, one of the largest installations, urged personnel to take all necessary precautions.

Apart from the impending typhoon, severe weather had already affected other parts of Japan. On Monday, a thunderstorm struck Tokyo and surrounding areas, temporarily leaving around 15,000 households without power.