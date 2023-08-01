'Love Island' fans go wild on Twitter as Jess and Sammy win shocking finale





The live finale of Love Island's 2023 summer series left viewers shocked as Jess Harding and Sammy Root emerged as the unexpected winners, taking home the coveted £50,000 prize.

Throughout the live finale, viewers eagerly shared their thoughts, highlighting the technical blunders, Maya Jama's witty remarks, and the Islanders' unintentionally funny moments.

However, the biggest bombshell came with the announcement of Jess and Sammy as the champions, defying bookies' odds that placed them as potential third-place finishers.

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, who had been favored to win, were ultimately pipped to the post by the victorious couple. Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas secured the third spot, while Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble landed in fourth place.

Fans took to Twitter to express their astonishment and some even called foul play, suggesting the show was rigged. Amid the sea of tweets, one user wrote, "I don’t think anyone could’ve predicted this result order. #LoveIsland," while another exclaimed, "Call Ofcom, call the police, call mi5, call the prime minister, call the King and Camilla up because we have just witnessed the biggest robbery in British history live on tv #loveisland."

The outcome left some fans disheartened, with some declaring they would never watch the show again. One frustrated viewer tweeted, "Never watching this stupid show again," and another demanded a refund, stating, "I cannot believe I watched this god forsaken show for 55 episodes just for these two losers to split 50k…I demand a refund."