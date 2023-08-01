Netizens revisit Edward Norton’s remarks on Leonardo DiCaprio dating younger models

Edward Norton's 2016 interview where he said DiCaprio is always checking 'which Israeli model turned 18'

Romeo and Juliet actor Leonardo DiCaprio has found himself at the center of speculation regarding his love life, leading to a significant dent in his reputation.

Rumors have circulated that the Hollywood heartthrob exclusively dates women who are under 24 years old, with Gigi Hadid being the only exception. The two have reportedly been dating since September 2022.

While several rumors have swirled around Leo's dating life, Indian-British fashion model Neelam Gill recently addressed the gossip surrounding her involvement with the Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood star. She clarified that she is dating one of his close friends, which explains why they are often seen together.

Additionally, Maya Jama, another model and Love Island host, was linked to DiCaprio, but the reports concerning Gigi Hadid have remained consistent since last year.

As most are aware, Edward Norton and Leonardo DiCaprio share a close friendship. Back in 2016, during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the Fight Club actor playfully made some serious remarks about DiCaprio's dating habits.

He said, "Leo, I love him but he’s like… he’s very addicted to devices and things like that, right, and I know this about him.”

Norton humorously continued, "He’s like the human equivalent of ‘call waiting’. If you’re talking to him, he’s talking but checking because this club might be blowing up or that club might be. He’s trying to figure out which club is blowing up and which Israeli supermodel turned eighteen."