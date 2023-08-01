Employee injured amid shooting at Swedish consulate in Izmir, Turkey

This representational picture shows Turkish policemen on the street of Istiklal in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. — AFP

A Turkish employee was severely injured after a suspect opened fire at Sweden's honorary consulate on Tuesday in the western Turkish province of Izmir, according to officials.

According to the local governor’s office, a “mentally disabled” person carried out an armed attack in the Konak district of Izmir at 0945 GMT, Al-Jazeera reported.

The attack happened in front of Sweden's honorary consulate, according to TRT, the national television.

The injured woman, who served as the diplomatic mission's secretary, was listed in critical condition, it was noted.

According to the governor's office, Turkish officials detained the gun-wielding attacker and started an inquiry into the event.

Honorary consulates, which do not employ professional ambassadors, represent their citizens' interests abroad.

In a statement, the Swedish foreign ministry noted that it does not comment on threats against foreign dignitaries or the security measures that are being implemented.

