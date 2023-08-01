 
menu menu menu

Employee injured amid shooting at Swedish consulate in Izmir, Turkey

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

This representational picture shows Turkish policemen on the street of Istiklal in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. — AFP
This representational picture shows Turkish policemen on the street of Istiklal in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. — AFP

A Turkish employee was severely injured after a suspect opened fire at Sweden's honorary consulate on Tuesday in the western Turkish province of Izmir, according to officials.

According to the local governor’s office, a “mentally disabled” person carried out an armed attack in the Konak district of Izmir at 0945 GMT, Al-Jazeera reported.

The attack happened in front of Sweden's honorary consulate, according to TRT, the national television.

The injured woman, who served as the diplomatic mission's secretary, was listed in critical condition, it was noted.

According to the governor's office, Turkish officials detained the gun-wielding attacker and started an inquiry into the event.

Honorary consulates, which do not employ professional ambassadors, represent their citizens' interests abroad.

In a statement, the Swedish foreign ministry noted that it does not comment on threats against foreign dignitaries or the security measures that are being implemented.

More to follow...

More From World:

Taco Bell asked 'where’s the beef' in $5 million NY class action lawsuit

Taco Bell asked 'where’s the beef' in $5 million NY class action lawsuit
UK's Royal Mail starts drone deliveries in Orkney

UK's Royal Mail starts drone deliveries in Orkney
Donald Trump's PAC spends millions on legal fees amid investigations

Donald Trump's PAC spends millions on legal fees amid investigations
Evacuations, flight cancellations ensue as Typhoon Khanun threatens Okinawa

Evacuations, flight cancellations ensue as Typhoon Khanun threatens Okinawa

Public intelligence: China calls on its people to help govt catch spies among them

Public intelligence: China calls on its people to help govt catch spies among them
In Qin Gang-like shakeup, China names new nuclear chiefs as formers 'not seen for months'

In Qin Gang-like shakeup, China names new nuclear chiefs as formers 'not seen for months'
Second drone hits Moscow as war-torn Ukraine tries to penetrate belligerent Russia

Second drone hits Moscow as war-torn Ukraine tries to penetrate belligerent Russia
Heavy rains, storms in Beijing claim 11 lives; 27 missing

Heavy rains, storms in Beijing claim 11 lives; 27 missing
'Sorry, Qin Gang is not found': Silence as China's ex-FM also vanishes from ministry website

'Sorry, Qin Gang is not found': Silence as China's ex-FM also vanishes from ministry website