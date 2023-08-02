 
Gigi Hadid 'excited' for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease

Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease

Gigi Hadid said she feels proud of her younger sister Bella Hadid over her battle with Lyme disease as she touched upon her “long and intense treatment.”

Explaining a post she shared on her Instagram almost a week ago, the supermodel said she did not want Bella’s fans to have their hopes high about her comeback.

The 28-year-old model said she is “excited” for Bella’s comeback but she is not sure when she will be ready to return to limelight.

Her social media post dropped on July 26 featured a snap of the sisters posing backstage at a fashion show with caption, "Can't wait 4 the comebaccckkkkkk.”

"Just wanna touch on this post from last week. Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease," Gigi penned.

"Didn't want some to take my post as a promise she'll be back for shows this next season,” she added. "I'm so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready [sic]."

Bella and her brother, Anwar Hadid, were both diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. Last month, it was revealed that the model was "in daily treatment for Lyme disease."

"Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped," the insider told Entertainment Tonight. "She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem.”

The source went on to confirm that Bella is “not in rehab,” with another insider revealing, "Bella is taking some much-deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease.”

