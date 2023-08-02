Zaman Khan wants to break through in Pakistan's World Cup squad

Pakistani fast bowler Zaman Khan talking to Geo News. — Reporter

DERBY: Pakistani fast bowler Zaman Khan wants to represent the country in this year’s Cricket World Cup.

“I always think that since I have been doing so well in big games under pressure situations so if I get a chance to play in the World Cup all these experiences of handling the crunch moments will help me perform at my best during such a huge tournament with ease for Pakistan,” Zaman told Geo News.

The pacer was speaking at Incora Cricket Ground in Derby before flying to Canada to play in the Global T20 league.

The 21-year-old right-arm pacer who comes from a humble background in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been consistently performing well in the last few months. During his stint with Derbyshire, he was among the top wicket-takers in the T20 Blast representing.

Zaman ended up getting 25 wickets at an average of just 16.55 in 14 matches.

“Throughout the Blast I strived to perform my best and do good for the team that was the reason I got so many wickets so it really went well for me and I’ve learnt a lot.”

“The knowledge I’ve gained I will carry forward and do good for my team and in future this experience will help me to do well in any league around the world,” said Zaman.

On the English conditions, Zaman said that it’s not easy bowling in the UK as the batsmen do not play too many dot balls.

He also feels very lucky that he got a chance to work closely with Derbyshire’s Mickey Arthur, who is also working as the team director of Pakistan’s national team.

Arthur had roped him in days before the start of the T20 Blast to represent Derbyshire Falcons in the tournament.

“Mickey Arthur was very glad about my performance in the Blast. He always backed me up and kept on telling me that for him I’m a match-winner and can contribute a lot to the team’s victory. This sort of feedback boosted my confidence,” Zaman said.

Zaman thankful to ‘ammi’

Zaman was representing Derbyshire along with fellow countryman Haider Ali.

Speaking about their time together Zaman revealed that Haider used to make delicious fresh meals for him and took good care of him for that he nicknamed Haider “Ammi” meaning mother in Urdu.

“He took great care of me while we were together, I used to call him “Ammi” as he used to cook fresh food for me whenever I wanted. But his speciality is his very delicious meat curry,” he said.

Zaman all praise for Shaheen

Zaman was all praise for Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for the support and encouragement he has shown towards him.

“I think fast bowlers generally don’t support another fast bowler a lot. But the way Shaheen Afridi has supported me in my opinion no other fast bowler in the world would support a fellow pacer like that,” said Zaman

Zaman Khan also praised the love and support shown by fans generally everywhere he played in England but particularly at Derbyshire who nicknamed him “ZamZam”.