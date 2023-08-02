Japanese guy dons $20,943 wolf costume to live childhood dream

At the age of 32, Toru Ueda finds solace in slipping into his wolf persona within the confines of his home, allowing him to unwind and momentarily escape from life's challenges — Twitter/Files

In Japan, a man is fulfilling his childhood dream by undergoing a remarkable transformation into a wolf.

Toru Ueda, an engineer, dedicated a substantial sum of three million Yen ($20,943) to acquire a customised wolf costume, as reported by UK-based The Times.

This unique attire, crafted by Zeppet Workshop, a specialised production and modelling company serving the film and TV sectors, was delivered to him earlier this year, sparking renewed interest in his story.

The intricately designed wolf suit was meticulously crafted over a period of seven weeks by four skilled employees of Zeppet Workshop.

Despite the considerable investment, Toru Ueda does not wear the outfit for fancy dress occasions, expressing discomfort in navigating daily activities while donning the elaborate wolf ensemble.



He shared his sentiments with The Times, saying, "When I wear my costume, I feel I'm no longer human. I'm free of human relationships. All kinds of troubles, related to work and other things - I can forget about them."

Putting on the wolf suit is a profound experience for Toru Ueda, offering a sense of empowerment. He explained, "When I look in the mirror, I see a wolf, and that is very moving. I'm not a werewolf - that's a kind of monster, and I am not a monster."

During his interactions with the Zeppet team, Toru Ueda expressed his desire for the human-sized suit to achieve a delicate balance between realism and practicality, allowing him to move comfortably while maintaining the illusion of being a wolf.