Donald Trump uses indictment to garner support, blames it for US decline

Former US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. — AFP/File

After being indicted for the third time on Tuesday, former US president Donald Trump is betting on his latest criminal charges to garner further support and is blaming the system for the decline of the country reiterating his rhetoric he has "awoken the world to the corruption, scandal and failure."

The 77-year-old Republican forerunner continued its opposition despite his worsening legal woes that could see him tried in court and sent to prison before the presidential vote in November 2023.



The latest 45-page indictment revealed Tuesday is the most serious set of charges he is facing, accusing Donald Trump of trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

It was the third time officials have handed down criminal charges against Trump, who continues to argue that the election was rigged.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the 77-year-old Trump indicated that the indictment was all the more reason for his supporters to circle the wagons and elect him next year.

"I have never had so much support on anything before," Trump said in a post written in all caps.

"This unprecedented indictment of a former [highly successful!] president, &[and] the leading candidate, by far, in both the Republican Party and the 2024 general election, has awoken the world to the corruption, scandal [and] failure that has taken place in the United States for the past three years," he added.

"America is a nation in decline, but we will make it great again, greater than ever before."

The comments are the latest by the pugnacious ex-president insisting the charges against him are "fake," and that President Joe Biden is actively seeking to derail the campaign of his political rival.

Trump already faces criminal prosecution over his handling of classified documents at his Florida estate after he left the White House and over hush-money payments made to a pornographic actress in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Georgia prosecutors are also looking into whether Trump illegally attempted to overturn the 2020 election outcome in the southern state.

Despite his legal peril, Trump retains the loyalty of a large segment of his party. He holds a substantial lead in polls for the Republican nomination and is seen as widening the gap with his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Biden has declined to comment on the case, and his officials stress that the Justice Department is independent of the White House.