'Scream 7' lands Christopher Landon as director to terrorize fans

The terror of Ghostface will return with Christopher Landon at the helm

A new installment in the Scream series is going ahead as Christopher Landon was tapped in to helm the seventh film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The director took to Twitter to break the news on Wednesday. “Looks like 7 really is a lucky number. More to come…" attaching a photo of Ghostface.

The 48-year-old has a strong resumé in the horror department as his credits include titles such as Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, Freaky, and Happy Death Day.

The development comes after Scream VI took the box office with surprise when the film broke various records of the franchise, including the biggest opening weekend and the first movie to achieve the $100 million milestone (after the 1997’s Scream 2) in the horror series.

Helmed by the duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett also known as Radio Silence. The pair took the mantle of the Ghostface franchise after its creator, Wes Craven, breathed his last in 2015.

Scream VI starred Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding Courteney Cox.