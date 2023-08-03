Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire: What did them part after 18 married years?

Newlyweds Justin Trudeau, son of the late Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire wave as they drive off in his father's 1959 Mercedes 300SL following their wedding ceremony, in Montreal, May 28, 2005.— Reuters/File

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have taken the world by surprise by revealing their separation after 18 years of marriage.

Let's take a look at the events that 'did them part'.

The couple, who have been in the spotlight since Trudeau assumed office in 2015, tied the knot in 2005, garnering significant media attention due to their high-profile status.

Trudeau, aged 51, comes from a political lineage, with his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau having served as Canada's prime minister for 15 years.

Prior to entering politics, Trudeau worked as a teacher, while Gregoire Trudeau, aged 48, had a background in entertainment journalism. Together, they have three children: Xavier, Ella Grace, and Hadrien, aged 15, 14, and 9 respectively.

Throughout their marriage, Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau have acknowledged the challenges they faced.

In his 2014 autobiography, Trudeau described Sophie as his best friend and confidante, emphasizing their commitment to honesty and openness.

Sophie, in a 2015 interview, spoke about the difficulties inherent in any marriage, emphasising their shared desire for authenticity and personal growth.

Despite the ups and downs, the couple frequently expressed their love and unity on social media, particularly during special occasions such as anniversaries and birthdays.

Trudeau's heartfelt Instagram messages to Sophie showcased their deep affection and unwavering bond.

The unexpected announcement of their separation has left many surprised and contemplating the complexities of maintaining a marriage under the public eye.

As Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau navigate this new chapter in their lives, their decision serves as a reminder that even high-profile couples face their own set of challenges and struggles.