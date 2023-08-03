Christopher Nolan reveals one chilling dialogue in Oppenheimer ‘improvised’ last minute

File Footage

Christopher Nolan has recently revealed one alarming dialogue in Oppenheimer was “a last-minute” addition in the movie.



Speaking to The New York Times, Nolan, who wrote the entire script for three-hour movie, opened up about one “improvised scene” that made it to the final cut of the movie.

“James Remar found out that his character, Henry L. Stimson, says that they should strike Kyoto off a list of possible bombing locations in Japan because it’s a beautiful" city where he and his wife honeymooned,” said the Academy Award-nominated director.

Nolan continued, “Remar kept talking to me about how he learned that Stimson and his wife had honeymooned in Kyoto.”

The director remembered how Remar explained to him that was “one of the reasons that Stimson took Kyoto off the list to be bombed”.

Nolan mentioned that he previously wrote “Stimson crossing the city off the list because of its cultural significance”, however, the director then asked Remar to “just add the additional line about honeymooning in Kyoto”.

“It's a fantastically exciting moment where no one in the room knows how to react,” he added.

Nolan pointed out that Remar wasn't the only cast member to research his character.

“Each actor was coming to the table with research about what their real-life counterpart had been,” concluded Nolan.