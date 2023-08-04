Fatal car-to-car shooting claims man's life in Irvine, California

In a residential area of Irvine, a fatal car-to-car shooting occurred, resulting in the death of one man.

The incident was reported at approximately 12:30pm near Athel Avenue and Sego Street. Upon arrival, officers found local residents attempting to assist the victim, who had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, as confirmed by the police. This shooting was targeted, not random, and the victim was not a resident of the neighborhood.

At the scene, two vehicles were observed – a black Mercedes carrying the victim and a white Honda, possibly a Civic or Accord, containing the suspects. Both vehicles fled the area immediately after the shooting. The rarity of such incidents in Irvine, particularly in broad daylight when people are active and at home, has caused concern among law enforcers.

Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies expressed surprise, saying that occurrences like this are unusual in residential neighborhoods. Investigators are actively searching the area for potential witnesses or video footage that could provide crucial information about the suspects, such as license plate numbers or physical descriptions.