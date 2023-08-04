Six White Mississippi officials plead guilty to brutalising black men

A protester is detained by NYPD officers as people protest the killing of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march in New York City. — Reuters/File

In a case concerning the torture and brutal assault on two black men earlier this year, six former white law enforcement officials from Mississippi have pleaded guilty in front of a jury for their horrific crimes Thursday, prosecutors said.

According to the federal prosecutors, the six officers sexually and physically assaulted two handcuffed Black men for more than two hours during a January 24 raid on a Braxton, Mississippi, home for which the officers had no warrant.

Mock executions were carried out by the officers on one of the men shooting him in the face, critically injuring him.

“Both Black men were repeatedly shocked with Tasers, called racial slurs, made to strip naked, and sexually abused with a pistol and a sexual toy,” prosecutors said.

The US Department of Justice is seen on July 25, 2023, in Washington, DC. — AFP

The officers then tried to burn the clothes of the victims in an attempt to cover up their crimes and planted methamphetamine in their houses.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a written statement that "the defendants in this case tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims, egregiously violated the civil rights of citizens who they were supposed to protect."

Five of the men who pleaded guilty are former sheriffs deputies for Rankin County and they include Hunter Elward, 31; Christian Dedmon, 28; Brett McAlpin, 52; Jeffrey Middleton, 46; and Daniel Opdyke 27. The sixth person who pleaded was Joshua Hartfield, 31, a former police officer in Richland, Mississippi.

It has remained unclear whether the officers were fired or resigned after in recent weeks.

The Justice Department began its investigation into the case in February.

The two Black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker filed a $400 million federal civil rights lawsuit against Rankin County in June over the case.