Pakistan finalise squad for Asian volleyball championship

Pakistan's squad for Asian men’s volleyball championship poses for a photo on August 4, 2023. — Author

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation has finalised 14 players for the Asian men’s volleyball championship scheduled to be held in Iran from August 19 to 26.

According to an official of PVF, 14 players will be accompanied by 7 officials and they’ll leave for Tehran on August 11.

“The Asian Championship will start from 19th August to 26 August. We are sending the team one week before to play a few practice matches and for adjustment with climate,” said Chaudhary Mohammad Yaqoob, chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

He added that the foreign coach and physical trainer are from Brazil and a video analyst from Iran and they’ll be with the team in Iran.

The players selected for the continental event include Mubashar Raza, Usman Faryad Ali, Afaq Khan, Murad Jahan, Nasir Ali, Bilal Khan, Hamid Yazman, Mohammad Kashif Naved, Abdul Zaheer, Mohamamd Hammad, Musawer Khan, Murad Khan, Farooq Haider and Dianat Ali.

Irfan Nawaz Butt will be the team’s manager while Brazilian Issanaye Ramires Ferraz will be the head coach of the team. Ehsan Iqbal and Muhammad Ismail Khan are named assistant coaches for the touring party.

Another Brazlian, Lucas Ferreira Rodrigues, will be with the team as a physical trainer while Iranian Armin Golkari will join the Pakistan Volleyball team in Tehran as Video Analyst.

According to draws of 2023 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship, Pakistan is placed in Group F with South Korea and Bangladesh. Pakistan will play Bangladesh on 20th August and Korea on August 21 before the next round of matches, if they qualify.