'Messi10': Canadian circus show to make fans relive Messi's World Cup party

People attend the launching of the show Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil, inspired by the life, values ​​​​and career of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in this photo released and distributed to Reuters on August 3, 2023. — Reuters

A Cirque du Soleil extravaganza, in October 2022, that draws inspiration from the life and remarkable journey of Argentine soccer icon Lionel Messi is set to grace the stage in Buenos Aires, Reuters reported.

This performance, named 'Messi10' in honour of his cherished jersey number, will unfold against the backdrop of Argentina's enduring World Cup triumph in Qatar.

This captivating spectacle chronicles the striker's evolution, tracing his footsteps from his formative years in Rosario to the pinnacle of his glory as a global champion.

Sean McKeown, the artistic director of Cirque du Soleil, shared with Reuters during the preview show in Buenos Aires that what makes this production truly remarkable is the living legend himself being an integral part of its approval process.

When the producers presented their plans to Messi, his only suggestion was that his family values were reflected in the final performance.

"There is a number in the show that we call 'Family' (...) and it is beautiful because he is a normal person, a very kind guy with his feet on the ground," McKeown said.

Songs such as the World Cup anthem 'Muchachos' by La Mosca, will be performed by a cast of 34 acrobats on a stage that replicates a stadium.

Cirque du Soleil first premiered the show in 2019 in Barcelona, ​​where Messi was playing at the time.

In recent years the company has tried to broaden its appeal, moving outside circus acts to performances celebrating music icons and creating immersive experiences with video game partners.

Plans to stage 'Messi10' in other locations were postponed due to the pandemic.

"We always had the idea to continue a show about the sports career of a living legend such as Leo," said Matias Loizaga, executive producer of 'Messi10'.

Buenos Aires hosts the performance on Oct. 5 and the sporting star is expected to attend.

"There is no better time than now to launch it here," McKeown said. "The Argentine public is the best place to see it because they will understand it right away."

Plans to tour Latin America in 2024 are underway with a date confirmed in the Dominican Republic in April, the company said.