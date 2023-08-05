'I'm coming after you': Judge alerted to Donald Trump’s threatening Truth Social post

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on August 1. — AFP?File

Prosecutors called a judge's attention to Donald Trump's angry social media post on Friday, claiming that the former president appeared to announce that he's "coming after" people he holds accountable for the serious legal issues he has been caught up in.



According to attorneys from special counsel Jack Smith’s team Trump's post “specifically or by implication” refers to those involved in his criminal case against his actions to overturn the 202 elections.



Senior Assistant Special Counsels Molly Gaston and Thomas Windom informed US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, the presiding judge over Trump's most recent criminal case, of a belligerent post, Trump sent earlier in the day in a court filing just before 10pm on Friday.

“If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” Trump wrote in all caps Friday afternoon on Truth Social, which is run by a media company he co-owns.

Donald Trump's remark, according to the prosecutors, raises questions about whether he would inappropriately divulge case-related evidence on social media.

Additionally, they recommended that he be compelled to keep any evidence that the prosecutors hand over to his defence team hidden from the public.

“All the proposed order seeks to prevent is the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials, including to the public,” Gaston and Windom wrote.

“Such a restriction is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him. And in recent days, regarding this case, the defendant has issued multiple posts — either specifically or by implication — including the following, which the defendant posted just hours ago.”

“The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth,” a Trump spokesperson said in a statement.

Smith's office has not sought a gag order in the two criminal cases against Trump: one in Florida involving classified document retention and the other in Washington over interference with the 2020 presidential election.

The filing does not request barring Trump or his attorneys from discussing the DC case publicly or with the media.

Prosecutors in the case are prepared to share a "substantial" volume of evidence with Trump upon Chutkan's approval of an order governing evidence handling, Politico reported.

Meanwhile, Chutkan will bring attorneys for both sides to court on August 28 to discuss trial dates. It's unclear if Trump's post will prompt her to implement a protective order or impose a gag order, which can be issued under DC federal court rules.

Trump's Truth Social post came after he swore in federal court not to influence witnesses or obstruct justice. A magistrate judge asked if Trump would comply with the instruction, and he acknowledged it.

Donald Trump has often used his social media to attack prosecutors and judges in criminal cases but his recent post made no specific reference to witnesses or court personnel.