Rebel Wilson gets hospitalized after ‘stunt accident’ on the set of ‘Bride Hard’: See pic

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Rebel Wilson had to get stiches after accident during the filming of Bride Hard
Rebel Wilson had to get stiches after accident during the filming of 'Bride Hard'

Rebel Wilson recently encountered an unforeseen hurdle while filming her latest movie, Bride Hard.

In a now-expired Instagram Story post, Wilson candidly shared her experience of sustaining an injury during a "stunt accident," which led her to a hospital visit.

The incident occurred as she was partaking in the production of the wedding comedy in Savannah, Georgia.

The actress conveyed the aftermath of the mishap through a somber selfie, her bruised nose and a trace of blood evidence of the ordeal. Accompanying the image, Wilson expressed her disappointment, stating, "NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!"

She elaborated further, disclosing that the incident had resulted in her receiving three stitches and necessitating a hospital stay that transpired at 4 a.m.

While the setback might have momentarily paused production, the film Bride Hard, much like Viola Davis' action-packed G20, managed to forge ahead despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. 

This was made possible through a negotiated interim agreement, with the film falling under the category of independently produced projects.

Wilson seems to have more thrilling ventures in her sights, as she divulged during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival that she had auditioned for a role in the upcoming James Bond film. Reflecting on the experience, Wilson revealed, "What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond."

The opportunity arose following her interaction with franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. 

The exchange initially revolved around "clearing some Bond-related jokes" for her hosting role at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards. Despite the excitement, Wilson has yet to confirm whether she successfully secured the coveted role.

