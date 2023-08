Northeastern China jolted by magnitude 5.5 earthquake. Twitter/

Tremors of magnitude 5.5 earthquake were felt in northeastern region of China on Sunday, as confirmed by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to GFZ's assessment.



According to a social media user, the earthquake at 3:33am, originating 30 kilometres south of Dezhou City in Shandong Province.