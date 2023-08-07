Prince Harry loves Princess Eugenie even after she is 'part of Royal machine'

Prince Harry is still best friends with Princess Eugenie, despite Royal rift.



The Duke and Sussex fondly adores cousin Eugenie and keeps her updated of his day to day life in the US, notes and insider.

A source tells PEOPLE about Eugenie and elder sister Princess Beatrice, highlighting their stress about being in the middle of the feud: "This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls."



"It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it," the insider added, noting that Beatrice and Eugenie "understand and live the royal machine," so understand the mindset of Prince Harry.



Meanwhile, the source admits there is a lesser chance for Harry to reconcile with Prince William.

William "knows what his end game is and where he’ll be, and it’s being king one day."

The insider added: "William's life revolves around his role, and his family, of course. But there is a clear path for him and a future that is obviously very different from Harry’s. Inherently, they have different priorities and different perspectives."