Will.i.am embraces femininity and reflects on identity, music, and challenges

August 08, 2023

Will.i.am, the lead figure of The Black Eyed Peas at 48, candidly spoke about defying conventional gender roles during an appearance on The Diary of CEO podcast's July 31 episode.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Will.i.am shared, “Coming of age, I didn't have a man in my life or a father in my life to guide me through that. My mom did that, which probably made me even ultra feminine, which I have no shame of being super feminine.”

Given his distinct mannerisms, many individuals during his formative years questioned Will.i.am's sexual orientation, often assuming he might be gay due to his feminine expression. 

He pointed out the differences between the support for the LGBT community back then compared to the present day, noting that during the '90s, such understanding and support were lacking.

He explained, “So growing up in the ‘90s, [people were] like, ‘Are you gay?’ A lot of people would question if I was [gay] because I was feminine.”

He further stated, "I'm still feminine. I sit where I sit. I act the way I act. My mannerisms are my mom's.”

Continuing the conversation, he expressed, “I’m strong with my femininity. I think it's a superpower. When you know who you are, when you love who you are, how you are, how you vibe, that's what it's about.”

Addressing his sexual orientation, the musician affirmed, “I like girls. I never was attracted to men. I'm attracted to females, but I'm feminine."

Will.i.am's discussion about his femininity stemmed from his recollection of feeling a "distortion" during his formative years, specifically at the age of 18, which he regarded as one of the most challenging periods in his life.

However, this adversity became the catalyst for his collaboration with The Black Eyed Peas on the 2019 track "Be Nice," which also features Snoop Dogg. This song was born out of his personal journey and stands as a testament to his resilience and creative expression.

