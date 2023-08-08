 
Nacho Figuerars leaves Prince Harry's haters disappointed

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Professional polo player Nacho Figuerars arrived in Japan with his friend Prince Harry, months after rumors circulated that their friendship had ended.

Nacho put the rumours about his alleged differences with Prince Harry to rest last month when he confirmed that he will playing at a charity match for his friend.

In Japan, Nacho will be joining his friend, the Duke of Sussex, in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on the 12th of August.

He supports Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso which helps children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.

According to the statement, the two friends would be playing against each other in a polo match.

The statement comes two months after rumours were spread that Harry had been ditched by Nacho Figuerars.

The rumors started after the Duke of Sussex was conspicuously missing from pictures shared by Nacho after a polo match in June.

His absence from the polo match couldn't stop royal fans from speculating that they're no longer friends just because Harry did not feature in the latest pictures shared by Nacho.

