Mark Zuckerberg ‘not holding his breath’ for awaited cage fight with Elon Musk

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that he was "not holding his breath" over a potential cage match with Elon Musk, his tech tycoon rival, who has been persistently making fun of the former on social media.

For the anticipated battle with rival Musk, Zuckerberg recommended August 26 in a post on Meta's brand-new social media platform Threads, the BBC reported.

Following a post on X — formerly Twitter — in which Musk claimed that he was training "throughout the day", Zuckerberg wrote, "I'm ready today... but he hasn't confirmed."

The launch of Threads resulted in the two becoming direct competitors in July.

In response to a Threads user who questioned whether the battle had been mutually agreed upon, Zuckerberg described the cage fight as "funding secured."

His remarks hinted at Musk's posts from 2018 where he expressed his intentions to expand the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla into private lands.

Further casting doubt on the cage match, Musk claims that the "exact date is still in flux" due to the possibility that he will require surgery for his neck and upper back.

The two social media moguls have been taunting one another in recent months, and on Sunday Musk claimed that their fight would be streamed live on his platform X.

He said any proceeds from a match would go to war veterans' charities.

When asked about what the point of the cage fight was by one X user, Musk responded, "It's a civilised form of war. Men love war."

Zuckerberg also responded back at the suggestion that the fight would be streamed on X, saying, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

The stakes are comparatively high after Meta, which also owns Instagram and Facebook, launched Threads in early July, drawing in more than 100 million sign-ups within days.

However, Zuckerberg also informed that the platform had lost more than half of its users by the end of last month.

On the other hand, Zuckerberg’s rival social media platform X has faced criticism on several occasions since its new owner Musk took over the firm and made a number of changes, such as forcing users to log in to view posts and carrying out mass firings at the company.