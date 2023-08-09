Queen Elizabeth II had civilized way of eating 'pears': Read

Queen Elizabeth II had an unusual way of eating a pear, reveals former Royal chef.

Her Majesty, who was famous for her etiquettes, ate the fruit like a boiled egg.

Chef Darren McGrady spills: “She eats her pears like boiled eggs. She'll cut off the top and scoop out the insides with a spoon," he reportedly said.

Mr McGrady added: "There is no eating like a monkey at Buckingham Palace."

Queen Elizabeth II was also famous for her sense of humour and quick wit.

During an event, she asked her nephew Viscount Linley to look around for his mother and Her Majesty sister- Princess Margaret. “When he repeatedly tried to fob her off,” wrote the musician, “the Queen lightly slapped him across the face, saying, ‘Don’t’ – SLAP – ‘argue’ – SLAP – ‘with’ – SLAP – ‘me’ – SLAP – ‘I’ – SLAP – ‘am’ – SLAP – ‘THE QUEEN!’ As he left, she saw me staring at her, gave me a wink and walked off.”



Her Majesty passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle. She had ruled on the British throne for 70 years