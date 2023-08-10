Peter Andre unveils surprising musical collaboration with daughter Princess

Peter Andre and Katie Price's daughter, Princess has recently started her modelling career, following in the footsteps of her mother, but now Peter has revealed that Princess has also inherited his musical prowess.

The singer revealed that he and his 16-year-old daughter have recorded an amazing song together.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Peter revealed that he wrote the song last year. He added, "Princess didn't want to do anything with it at the time but now when she reheard the song, she is loving it."

The hitmaker continued that he didn't pressurise Princess to release the song as she was preparing to go to college, "I think the kids have enough pressure in the world so let them do what they want to do."

Peter also revealed that his daughter, whom he shares with his former wife Katie, will be joining college in September 2023 and she will study beauty therapy.

He added, "I am so proud of her doing beauty and fashion." The singer gushed that his teenage daughter looks like a Barbie.

Peter said that he doesn't advise Princess regarding fashion but often tells her that people are not defined by their looks but by how they are around people.