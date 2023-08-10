Tree falls on 15-year-old high school football player

15-year-old Evan Kinley was killed by an uprooted tree during a severe storm on Monday in Anderson, South Carolina. Fox News

Anderson, South Carolina: In a heart-wrenching incident that has left a community in mourning, 15-year-old Evan Kinley, a dedicated high school football player, tragically lost his life when a massive tree toppled onto him during a fierce storm on Monday.



The devastating incident unfolded around 5pm as Kinley, a sophomore at T.L. Hanna High School, was attending to his grandparents on Arnold Drive near Kings Road. As he made his way towards the garage, a powerful gust of wind uprooted a towering tree, which fell on Kinley, causing fatal injuries.

Despite the valiant efforts of first responders to extricate him from beneath the fallen tree, Kinley's life could not be saved. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has since ruled his death as a tragic accident resulting from the severe weather conditions.

The T.L. Hanna High School community is grappling with the loss of a vibrant young athlete who was known for his passion for football. "For them, the [football] team and that family, dealing with that tragedy is just unimaginable," shared Kyle Newton, Communications for Anderson District 5.

Brenda Kelly, Superintendent of Anderson School District 5, expressed condolences and assured additional support for students and staff in the wake of Kinley's untimely demise.

"Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow," she conveyed in a poignant statement.

Beyond his football prowess, Kinley had a deep connection to his community. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying activities like hunting and fishing, and even served as a junior firefighter with the Broadway Fire Department.

As the tight-knit community grapples with the immense loss, heartfelt tributes continue to pour in for Kinley and his family. The Broadway Fire Department, where Kinley served as a Junior Firefighter, shared a poignant message on Facebook, urging everyone to keep the grieving family in their thoughts and prayers.